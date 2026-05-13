Duke standout announces NBA Draft decision

With the NBA Scouting Combine underway, one Duke Blue Devils star is not planning on backing out and returning to college.

Isaiah Evans , who played just two seasons at Duke, announced he has no plans to withdraw and return to school, while adding that he has already met with some NBA teams.

Isaiah Evans said he's committed to staying in the NBA Draft and isn't considering a return to Duke. The North Meck product said he's already met with Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/56CJKa00Yx — Rod Boone (@rodboone) May 13, 2026

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Evans stated he has had no conversations with Dule about a return, which likely signals the end of his college career.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Mother’s Day, with the Washington Wizards landing the top pick .

According to the NBA rules, NCAA players have until May 27 to withdraw from the draft in order to return to college.

Evans, however, has already made his decision. The Duke guard started in all 38 games he played this past season, averaging 15 points with 3.2 rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field.

Evans is widely considered a first-round pick, and ESPN’s Jeremy Woo projected Evans to go No. 23 to the Atlanta Hawks in his post-lottery mock draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft begins on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Evans is hoping he hears his name called in the first round.