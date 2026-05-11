Ex-Texas coach Rodney Terry has landed a new job

Rodney Terry is just a few years removed from leading the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team to the Elite Eight.

Terry became the interim coach in 2022-23 after Chris Beard was fired, and Terry took the Longhorns to the Elite Eight and then the Round of 32 the next season.

Texas fired Terry after a First Four exit in the 2024-25 season and named Sean Miller the new head coach.

Now, Terry has landed a new job, and it is also in the SEC as he is now an assistant coach for Vanderbilt. Joe Tipton of On3 mentioned in April that Terry was “expected” to join the staff, but it became official on Monday.

Excited to welcome Rodney Terry to Nashville!#AnchorDown⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IEbk2biHLp — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) May 11, 2026

Terry’s first head coaching job was at Fresno State in 2011, and he went 126-108 with one Mountain West tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Terry then spent time at UTEP, but he went just 37-48 before being fired in 2021.

Vanderbilt is trending in the right direction with head coach Mary Byington. The Commodores have had 20 or more wins and made the NCAA Tournament in both seasons with Byington as the coach.

This season, Vanderbilt was a No. 5 seed after making the SEC tournament final, but the Commodores lost to No. 4 Nebraska in the Round of 32 by two points.