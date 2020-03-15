NCAA will not release March Madness brackets

The NCAA floated a proposal to release a set of brackets for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but that will not happen.

While the proposal was considered, the NCAA said there were too many hypotheticals to make it feasible, and no bracket would be released.

The NCAA announces they will not release an official bracket for this year, citing incomplete results and need for hypotheticals. “Anything less than a credible process is inconsistent with the tradition of the NCAA basketball championships.” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 15, 2020

Some of the coaches wanted this, and it was floated by an NCAA executive, but it won’t happen. It’s understandable why — the majority of conference tournaments went unfinished, which would have impacted the bubble and automatic bids. It’s unfortunate for many schools who would have been able to register a tournament appearance, but won’t be able to now.