pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

NCAA will not release March Madness brackets

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

March Madness

The NCAA floated a proposal to release a set of brackets for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but that will not happen.

While the proposal was considered, the NCAA said there were too many hypotheticals to make it feasible, and no bracket would be released.

Some of the coaches wanted this, and it was floated by an NCAA executive, but it won’t happen. It’s understandable why — the majority of conference tournaments went unfinished, which would have impacted the bubble and automatic bids. It’s unfortunate for many schools who would have been able to register a tournament appearance, but won’t be able to now.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus