NCAA could still release March Madness bracket for 2020

The 2020 NCAA Tournament will not be played, but we may yet find out who could have been in it.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told Matt Norlander of CBS Sports that there is still some consideration that a full 68-team bracket will be released.

According to Norlander, the selection committee had already done preliminary work on putting together a 68-team field. The purpose would be to recognize teams for the work they did this season, and allow them to add an NCAA Tournament appearance to their records.

In the grand scheme of thing, this is a very minor step, but it’s worth considering. Many coaches wanted this as part of the NCAA’s plan, though they also sought a postponement of the tournament, not a cancellation. It’s too late for the latter part, but that recognition will be valued by many schools who had great seasons that came to abrupt ends.