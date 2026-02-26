Longtime college basketball coach is out after 12 years

Another Division 1 college basketball job will be opening up. On Thursday, Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle agreed to part ways after he spent 12 seasons as the Beavers’ head coach, according to John Canzano.

Tinkle has yet to decide if he will stay with the program for the remainder of the season.

Oregon State joins the University of San Diego, which fired Steve Lavin, and Kansas State, which moved on from Jerome Tang, as recent schools to make a change during the 2025-26 season.

Tinkle spent eight seasons as the head coach at Montana before being hired by Oregon State prior to the 2014-15 season.

In Tinkle’s time in Corvallis, Oregon State made the NCAA Tournament twice, with the most recent one coming in the 2020-21 season when the Beavers won the Pac-12 Conference tournament. With the Pac-12 shaking things up, the program moved to the West Coast Conference (WCC) and went 20-13 overall with a 10-8 WCC mark.

Tinkle’s buyout was around $3 million, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

The move comes one day after a 92-82 win over USD in overtime, and just days before Oregon State’s regular-season finale against Santa Clara on Saturday.

Oregon State has a 16-14 record with a 9-8 mark in WCC play, which has the Beavers at 4th with a decent seed for the conference tournament.