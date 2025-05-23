Larry Brown Sports

President Trump had nice compliment for Florida’s 7-foot-9 center

Donald Trump meets Florida player Olivier Rioux

Florida basketball player Olivier Rioux is so tall that almost everyone who meets him is blown away, even the President of the United States.

The Florida Gators visited the White House on Wednesday to be honored for winning the 2025 NCAA basketball championship. President Donald Trump praised the team for their resilience and noted how they came from behind multiple times during the NCAA Tournament, including when they overcame a 12-point deficit in the national title game against Houston.

Trump then gave Rioux, Florida’s 7-foot-9 center, a big compliment. The president called Rioux a “beautiful looking guy” while admiring Rioux’s height.

Rioux did not play last season, as he took a redshirt year as a freshman. The Canada native still received plenty of attention during Florida’s national championship run because of his height.

After the Gators beat Houston, Rioux effortlessly cut down his piece of the net without using a ladder (video here). An insane photo of him standing next to a reporter also circulated all over the internet.

Despite his height, Rioux is only listed as a 3-star prospect. Former Purdue star Zach Edey, who is 7-foot-4, was also a 3-star prospect, and he developed into a 2-time National Player of the Year. Florida is hoping for similar results with Rioux.

If Rioux’s basketball career does not pan out, Trump seems to think the youngster has a future in modeling.

