Richard Pitino had a blunt response amid Providence rumors

Richard Pitino, the son of St. John’s coach and college basketball legend Rick Pitino, is in his first year as the head coach at Xavier.

However, rumors have swirled recently that the younger Pitino could have an interest in the Providence job if it opens. With his name being tossed around, Richard Pitino made it clear that he doesn’t plan on leaving Xavier, at least not yet.

“I promise you I will never leave after a 14 or 15 win season because that’s not my intent at all,” Pitino said, via James Madden of Zagsblog. “You know, I appreciate greatly what Xavier has given me.”

“Will I say I’m never going to leave? I have no idea,” the Xavier coach added. “What I can tell you, what I really, really, really pride myself in is building a championship program.”

Rick Pitino coached at Providence from 1985 to 1987, and he even took the Friars to a Final Four in 1987. Richard Pitino also graduated from Providence and was the manager for the men’s basketball team, so there is another obvious connection there.

Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 ignited such rumblings, saying that Pitino would “highly consider” the Providence job if the Friars move on from head coach Kim English.

Pitino spent one season at Florida International, followed by eight at Minnesota before going to New Mexico. He then took the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons before going to Xavier.

This year has been a tough one for Xavier. The Musketeers enter Tuesday with a 14-15 overall record and a 6-12 record, but it sure doesn’t sound like Pitino will leave.