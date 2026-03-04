AJ Dybantsa makes stunning comments about his future

AJ Dybantsa may be about to throw the NBA a curveball.

The BYU star freshman Dybantsa made some stunning comments in an interview this week with The Deseret News’ “Desert Voices” podcast. Dybantsa said that it is possible that he could decline to enter the NBA Draft this year and instead return to college to finish his degree.

“Well, I might not leave,” said Dybantsa when asked if he believes that he will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. “Like, I might not leave college.

“My mom wants me to graduate,” Dybantsa added. “So I might not leave. But I might leave.”

The 19-year-old Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 small forward, is averaging a Division I-leading 24.9 points per game this season to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for BYU. He is considered a virtual lock to go with a top-two pick in this year’s NBA Draft, if not at No. 1 overall.

Dybantsa is already getting a significant amount of NIL money while at BYU and thus has at least some incentive to stay beyond his freshman year to finish his degree. Of course though, the smart money is still on him turning pro this summer since the incentive in the NBA is much greater, especially for elite prospects. Dybantsa could always complete his degree after or in the middle of his NBA career and also has something to think about with fellow marquee prospect Darryn Peterson currently seeing his draft stock slipping.