Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

AJ Dybantsa makes stunning comments about his future

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
AJ Dybantsa in BYU Cougars uniform
Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a foul against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa may be about to throw the NBA a curveball.

The BYU star freshman Dybantsa made some stunning comments in an interview this week with The Deseret News’ “Desert Voices” podcast. Dybantsa said that it is possible that he could decline to enter the NBA Draft this year and instead return to college to finish his degree.

“Well, I might not leave,” said Dybantsa when asked if he believes that he will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. “Like, I might not leave college.

“My mom wants me to graduate,” Dybantsa added. “So I might not leave. But I might leave.”

The 19-year-old Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 small forward, is averaging a Division I-leading 24.9 points per game this season to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for BYU. He is considered a virtual lock to go with a top-two pick in this year’s NBA Draft, if not at No. 1 overall.

Dybantsa is already getting a significant amount of NIL money while at BYU and thus has at least some incentive to stay beyond his freshman year to finish his degree. Of course though, the smart money is still on him turning pro this summer since the incentive in the NBA is much greater, especially for elite prospects. Dybantsa could always complete his degree after or in the middle of his NBA career and also has something to think about with fellow marquee prospect Darryn Peterson currently seeing his draft stock slipping.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App