Fans are calling cap on AJ Dybantsa claiming he ‘might not leave’ BYU

AJ Dybantsa claims he may not declare for the NBA draft just yet, but fans aren’t buying what the BYU star is trying to sell.

Dybantsa turned heads on Tuesday when he told Utah-based outlet Deseret News that . In an interview, Dybantsa told reporter McKay Coppins that his mom wants him to finish his degree before moving on to the next chapter of his career.

“I’ve just got to get to the end of the season. … Because my mom wants me to graduate. Yeah, so I might not leave. But I might leave. I don’t know,” Dybantsa told Coppins.

Dybantsa added that fans may “get into my head” about staying for “one more year, maybe three more years.” Some of those same fans believed Dybantsa wasn’t being truthful. Many called him a bold-faced liar on social media.

That boy’s a terrible liar — 2-WAY PLAYERS MATTER! (@stillDCFamily) March 3, 2026

Top prospects say this every year, he’s leaving college 😂 — Trevor (@3ringNBA) March 3, 2026

That’s a cool story bro we’ll see you on draft day — 🎩 (@HR_6IX) March 3, 2026

Even former NBA players such as a TNT analyst Greg Anthony weren’t convinced Dybantsa would truly consider spurning a pro paycheck.

"Oh, he's gonna leave." 😂@GregAnthony50's reaction to AJ Dybantsa saying he might not declare for the draft 😅 pic.twitter.com/EABnmaBQlb — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 4, 2026

When asked further about why his mom wants him to stay, Dybantsa said it was about being prepared for life after basketball. He noted that such a move would provide him with a “backup plan” in case he suffers a career-threatening injury.

The fact that Dybantsa is already making millions in NIL money makes the decision more plausible. Several former NBA stars with little financial literacy ended up squandering their wealth after their careers. But if anything, AJ’s reasons for staying make it a smarter idea to declare for the draft now while he’s still a healthy, highly touted prospect.

Cooper Flagg, the 2025 first overall pick, signed a 4-year, $62 million rookie contract last season. Dybantsa could secure similarly life-changing money if he becomes a top-2 pick this year, as many expect.