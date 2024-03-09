The ACC Women’s Tournament court is like something out of a fever dream

The 2024 ACC Women’s Tournament began on Wednesday, March 6 and will continue through Sunday, March 10. And if you haven’t watched some of the earlier games, you might have missed the wild court in which the women are playing on.

The Greensboro Coliseum has been decked out in colors and patterns befitting of Alice in Wonderland. The brightly-colored hues flow together like a stream in fever dream — something that would make the Cheshire Cat feel at home.

Check it out:

It’s rare that a court or field take centerstage but this one warrants the attention. It has drawn rave reviews on X, formerly known as Twitter, with most giving it a seal of approval.

The design is similar to ones the ACC has used in the past, but the 2024 version is far more vibrant and modern, particularly when taking into account the added branding and stadium banners.

Watch for the basketball, stay for the court. Plug in that old dusty lava lamp and let yourself drift backs into the 70s.

H/T: For The Win