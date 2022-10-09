Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play

Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort.

The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.

Terrion Arnold provided good coverage on Stewart, and he said after the game that Jimbo Fisher tipped off the final play.

AL.com’s Michael Casagrande wrote a detailed story Saturday night about the final play. Arnold said after the game that he was watching Fisher on the sidelines prior to the final play. The redshirt freshman cornerback said he saw Jimbo’s lips mouth, “Evan, Evan, Evan.”

Good story from @ByCasagrande on what happened on Alabama's last-second defensive stop against Texas A&M. Bama DB says he read Jimbo Fisher's lips saying "Evan, Evan, Evan" and knew it was going to Stewart: https://t.co/3KCjAexBiG — John Talty (@JTalty) October 9, 2022

Here is a look at the final play:

Nick Saban diagrams the final play of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/KjvsdnfTDh — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 9, 2022

It sure helped Arnold be on his toes once he saw what Fisher said. What helped even more was how late King threw the ball out of Stewart’s break. Once King had such a late release, the play was never going to work, even if the pass was completed.

What’s Johnny Manziel going to say after reading this?