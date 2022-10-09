 Skip to main content
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play

October 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jimbo Fisher with a headset on

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort.

The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.

Terrion Arnold provided good coverage on Stewart, and he said after the game that Jimbo Fisher tipped off the final play.

AL.com’s Michael Casagrande wrote a detailed story Saturday night about the final play. Arnold said after the game that he was watching Fisher on the sidelines prior to the final play. The redshirt freshman cornerback said he saw Jimbo’s lips mouth, “Evan, Evan, Evan.”

Here is a look at the final play:

It sure helped Arnold be on his toes once he saw what Fisher said. What helped even more was how late King threw the ball out of Stewart’s break. Once King had such a late release, the play was never going to work, even if the pass was completed.

What’s Johnny Manziel going to say after reading this?

