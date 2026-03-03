Potential top-10 NFL draft pick gets alarming medical diagnosis

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs reportedly got flagged with a potentially career-altering knee issue less than two months away from the 2026 NFL draft.

Downs entered last week’s NFL draft combine as a consensus first-round pick likely to be selected in the top 10. His draft stock likely took a tumble after the latest findings on his injured knee.

According to a report from Daft on Draft’s Cory Kinnan, Downs was diagnosed with a partially torn meniscus, which, while concerning, isn’t a long-term issue. Kinnan added that Downs a “potentially degenerative ACL.”

Kinnan qualified that several NFL prospects have been able to shrug off such a diagnosis to go on and have successful careers at the pro level. However, some teams may now think twice about using their first-round pick on Downs due to the injury risk attached to him before even taking his first NFL snap.

Downs probably won’t drop too far though, given the disruptive defensive talent he showcased in his final season at Ohio State. The Jim Thorpe Award winner was considered the best defensive back in the country last year, serving as a game-changing presence for the Buckeyes in stopping either the pass or run.

Downs tallied six interceptions, 16 tackles for a loss, and 12 passes defended across three college football seasons split between Alabama and Ohio State.

