Jimbo Fisher is being linked to a prominent head coach job

Jimbo Fisher is being named as a potential candidate for one vacant head coaching position.

Fisher is coming up as a name to watch for the Auburn Tigers. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman listed Fisher as an “intriguing option,” and he also suggests that Fisher could be tempted to take the job if Auburn has interest in him.

While Fisher does not have extremely strong ties to Auburn, he did spend six seasons as quarterbacks coach from 1993 to 1998. He also played collegiately in Alabama at Samford University.

Fisher has made it clear he would be interested in coaching again, though he will be somewhat picky about the jobs he pursues. His shaky finish at Texas A&M may scare off the most powerful programs, but his stature probably makes him too expensive for smaller programs. Auburn might be the ideal fit as a school with resources, but one that has struggled in recent seasons and will not be in the top tier of job openings this offseason.

Auburn is in search of a new coach after firing Hugh Freeze earlier Sunday. Fisher carries with him a 128-48 lifetime record and a national title from his time at Florida State.