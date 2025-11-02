Auburn makes decision on head coach Hugh Freeze

Another SEC head coach job has opened up.

Auburn fired head coach Hugh Freeze on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The decision comes in the wake of a 10-3 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, which was the Tigers’ fifth in their last six games.

Freeze was in his third season with Auburn. The team went 6-7 in his first year in 2023 and 5-7 last year. Auburn fell to 4-5 with their loss to Kentucky and 1-5 in SEC play.

Freeze finishes with an overall record of 15-19. He has a buyout that is reportedly worth just over $15 million.

Auburn signed Freeze to a six-year contract in 2022 that paid him roughly $6.5 million annually. He had gone 34-14 across four seasons at Liberty prior to being hired by the Tigers.

Freeze, 56, was diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer earlier this year but continued to coach.

