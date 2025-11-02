Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Auburn makes decision on head coach Hugh Freeze

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Hugh Freeze at a press conference
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another SEC head coach job has opened up.

Auburn fired head coach Hugh Freeze on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The decision comes in the wake of a 10-3 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, which was the Tigers’ fifth in their last six games.

Freeze was in his third season with Auburn. The team went 6-7 in his first year in 2023 and 5-7 last year. Auburn fell to 4-5 with their loss to Kentucky and 1-5 in SEC play.

Freeze finishes with an overall record of 15-19. He has a buyout that is reportedly worth just over $15 million.

Auburn signed Freeze to a six-year contract in 2022 that paid him roughly $6.5 million annually. He had gone 34-14 across four seasons at Liberty prior to being hired by the Tigers.

Freeze, 56, was diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer earlier this year but continued to coach.

There are now several prominent head coach jobs available across college football. Freeze joins former Penn State coach James Franklin, former Florida coach Billy Napier and former LSU coach Brian Kelly, who have all been fired in recent weeks.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App