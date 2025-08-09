Jon Gruden reveals where he would ‘love’ to coach

Jon Gruden still wants to return to coaching, and he seems to have his eyes set on one particular destination where he might love to get a job.

Gruden visited the Georgia Bulldogs in the latest episode of his “Inside the FFCA” series and got to address coach Kirby Smart’s team. During his speech, he discussed how much he would love to land an SEC coaching job.

“The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it,” Gruden said.

Coming this fall – Grumors: The NIL edition pic.twitter.com/STqyUxJJgg — zach ragan (@zachTNT) August 9, 2025

Whether he intended to or not, Gruden likely started a new wave of rumors with this comment. The 61-year-old has not coached since he stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after some offensive emails that he sent between 2011 and 2018 were leaked. He has since sued the NFL, claiming people within the league intentionally leaked the emails to force him out of a job.

Obviously, there are no SEC openings right now, but Gruden would lend plenty of credibility to a school if one were to come open. He has virtually no experience coaching at the college level, but has made clear he would love the opportunity to take a college job even before this latest comment.

Gruden has been making the rounds across NFL training camps this summer. He maintains he still wants to coach again, and his name will continue to get tossed out whenever there is a high-profile opening.