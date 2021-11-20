Georgia star gets funny send-off after final home game

The Georgia Bulldogs finished their home schedule with a blowout win on Saturday, and one of the team’s senior standouts had a pretty fun way of celebrating it.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis, one of the anchors of the Bulldogs’ dominant defense, went above and beyond when the band played the traditional postgame song. Davis got up and directed them himself.

Jordan Davis is directing the Georgia pep band. Really. pic.twitter.com/5cjbOkqGT4 — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 20, 2021

That’s how you know things are going well in Athens. They don’t have this kind of fun otherwise.

Davis, a major run stopper for the Bulldogs, has firmly established himself as an NFL prospect with another strong senior season. The defensive tackle has a real chance to go as high as the middle of the first round next April.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) reacts as he leaves the field after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports