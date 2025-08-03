LSU football deletes hype video over controversial intro

LSU released a new hype video over the weekend in anticipation of the upcoming football season, and the clip resulted in what was likely some very unexpected backlash.

The video, which was shared on the official LSU Football X account, began with an image of what appeared to be a watchtower next to the team’s practice field. While likely unintentional, the image elicited thoughts about a tragic incident that took place when Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame.

When Kelly was coaching the Fighting Irish in 2010, a student videographer named Declan Sullivan died after the lift he was filming practice from toppled over due to wind. Kelly said it was his decision to hold practice outdoors despite weather reports calling for 50-mph gusts of wind.

Sullivan was filming from a scissor lift rather than fixed tower. Still, the image of the tower in LSU’s video reminded many people of the tragedy.

It is unclear whose decision it was to begin the hype video with an image of a tower, but some even wondered if the person or persons responsible were trying to make Kelly look bad. That seems highly unlikely.

Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame from 2010-2021, when he left to take the LSU job. He is entering his fourth season with the Tigers and has a 29-11 record. LSU is looking for its first College Football Playoff appearance under Kelly, and the coach made a big personal contribution to bolster recruiting late last year.