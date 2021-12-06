Manny Diaz fired by Miami, paving way for Mario Cristobal

The University of Miami got one step closer to hiring Mario Cristobal as head football coach on Monday, as Manny Diaz has been fired.

Diaz has been informed by Miami that he is being let go, according to multiple reports.

The move was widely expected, as Miami has been working to hire Cristobal away from Oregon. The Hurricanes have reportedly offered Cristobal a sizable contract, and there was talk that they had given the coach a deadline of midday on Monday to make his decision.

Diaz finishes with a record of 25-15 at Miami. The 7-5 Hurricanes got off to a slow start this season before winning five of their last six regular-season games. They have been invited to the Sun Bowl, where they will play Washington State on New Year’s Eve.

Cristobal is a Miami native and was an all-conference player at Miami from 1989-1992. The 51-year-old was a graduate assistant there from 1998-2000 and an offensive position coach from 2004-2006. He has been viewed by many as a perfect fit, so the latest development with Diaz is hardly a surprise.

