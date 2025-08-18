Ryan Day has telling response to Michigan punishment

Ohio State coach Ryan Day essentially went out of his way to avoid having to discuss the NCAA’s punishment over the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

Day held a press conference on Monday, but before any reporters even had the chance to ask, the Buckeyes coach went out of his way to shut down questions about the topic. He opened his media availability by telling reporters he would not offer any comment on the Michigan punishment.

Ryan Day begins his press conference saying he's not going to comment on Friday's Michigan announcement. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) August 18, 2025

Obviously, Day is entitled to stay out of the discourse, since it doesn’t directly impact Ohio State. However, the Buckeyes are Michigan’s chief rivals, and there was speculation when the sign-stealing scandal broke that Day’s family might have had a part to play in revealing it.

There were also claims that Ohio State played a role in sharing Michigan’s signals with other Big Ten schools, but Day firmly denied that.

The overwhelming feeling among many is that Michigan got off pretty easy with the NCAA by avoiding a postseason ban. Perhaps Day feels the same way, but he is not going to say so publicly.