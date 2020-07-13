SEC says decision on college football season could come later in July

SEC athletic directors met in person on Monday to discuss how they would proceed with fall sports, and they said further decisions could be made later in the month.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shared comments on the situation and said that they believe late July will be a time to make more decisions.

The SEC Athletics Directors met on Monday at the SEC Office in Birmingham to discuss SEC and college athletics issues. Greg Sankey’s comments on it as related to the Covid-19 pandemic: pic.twitter.com/ZU8kgR2u0B — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 13, 2020

“We have see a change in public health trends to feel comfortable playing sports this fall. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” Sankey said.

The Ivy League announced they will not be playing sports this fall, but those institutions are not facing the same financial consequences to such a decision. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced last week that they will play conference-only schedules.

“We are not at that destination,” Sankey said when asked about doing the same.

Sankey said that public health trends need to improve to have a chance at playing sports this fall.