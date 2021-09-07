Video: This Ole Miss playcall was beautiful

Lane Kiffin is known for being a creative playcaller and offensive-minded head coach. His team pulled off a nice play on Monday night that seemed to have his fingerprints all over it.

During the third quarter of Ole Miss’ game against Louisville in Atlanta, the Rebels ran a very creative play. Quarterback Matt Corral took a snap out of the shotgun formation on a first-and-10 from the Louisville 15. He pretended like he was going to pass and then pulled the ball in for what looked like it would be a quarterback draw. But then Corral stopped and decided to throw a pass to his running back, who initially lined up next to him but went out for a route.

Even though this was called back, clever play design by Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/dcX9FZ4270 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2021

Jerrion Ealy was wide open and caught a pass for what should have been an easy touchdown. The play was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty; Ole Miss’ center was flagged for the infraction.

But, holy cow, did that play work! Once Corral dropped the ball down it looked for sure like he was running, but then he turned it into the Tebow-like jump pass. Corral sold it so well.

Expect to see Ole Miss use that play again. And don’t be surprised if that play gets picked up by other teams across the country this year.