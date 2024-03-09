1 NFL team cleaned up with the compensatory draft picks

The NFL on Friday announced information related to compensatory draft picks, and one team cleaned up.

34 total compensatory draft picks were awarded, with 14 teams receiving at least one extra pick. The San Francisco 49ers once again fared better than any other team.

The Niners and Los Angeles Rams both were awarded five compensatory picks, which topped all other teams. But the value the Niners received blew away all other teams: they received a third, fourth and fifth round pick, plus two sixth-round selections. By comparison, the Rams recieved a third, three sixths and a seventh-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles did quite well and received four picks: a third, 2 fifth-round picks, and a sixth.

No team received a third and fourth-round pick as the 49ers did.

Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Compensatory draft picks are awarded by the league to help teams that lose more valuable free agents than they add in a given offseason. Thanks to new rules, compensatory picks are now also awarded to teams who had minority coaches or front office executives get hired by other teams. The new rule was created to incentivize teams to hire more minorities for such roles. The Rams received a third-round compensatory pick because their former defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, was hired to become the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach.

The 49ers have been the beneficiaries of compensatory picks. They have received third-round compensatory picks or losing: Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew and Mike McDaniel; as well as DeMeco Ryans/Ran Carthon. In October, they traded one of their compensatory picks to get Chase Young.