Aaron Glenn got into it with a reporter

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is still not backing down in the face of media critics.

Glenn appeared miffed with ESPN reporter Rich Cimini for sharing injury news regarding wide receiver Garrett Wilson. On Monday, Cimini had reported that Wilson would miss at least 3-to-4 weeks with a knee sprain.

A different reporter asked Glenn for an update on Wilson on Tuesday, and Glenn was not in the mood to play along.

“Ask Rich,” Glenn responded.

“No disrespect to you or Rich, but we want to hear it from you,” the reporter pressed.

“You guys have been hearing it from me, but now since we’re just reporting stuff that I haven’t said, then maybe you should ask him,” Glenn concluded.

Evidently, Glenn did not want the timetable on Wilson’s injury out there, and was not willing to confirm or deny it. It certainly keeps with a growing reputation for being combative with the media, whether warranted or not.

The Jets are coming off two straight wins after their 0-7 start. To keep that streak going, they will have to do it without Wilson, even though Glenn will not reveal for how long.

