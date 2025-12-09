Philip Rivers is making an NFL comeback

Philip Rivers has not played in the NFL in nearly five years, but the former Pro Bowl quarterback is officially making a comeback.

Rivers signed a practice-squad contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapaport of NFL Media says Rivers is a potential option for the Colts “down the road,” which suggests it is unlikely that the 44-year-old will be added to the active roster for the team’s Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He’s back: The #Colts are signing QB Philip Rivers to their practice squad, per The Insiders.



The Hall of Fame semifinalist, age 44, rejoins the Indy QB room to support Riley Leonard and serve as a potential option down the road. A dramatic return.

Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Riley Leonard took over for Jones, and the rookie suffered a knee injury that has left his status for Week 15 uncertain. Anthony Richardson has been on injured reserve with an eye injury. The Colts also have Brett Rypien on their practice squad.

Rivers has made the Pro Bowl eight times and is a Hall of Fame candidate. He played the majority of his career for the Chargers before spending 2020 as the starting quarterback of the Colts. Rivers led Indy to the playoffs that season.

Rivers visited with the Colts on Monday, and they obviously felt he was in good enough shape despite not having played since 2020. It would be an incredible story if he were elevated to the active roster and started for Indy again.