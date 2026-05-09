Aaron Rodgers not meeting with Steelers during his Pittsburgh trip

Aaron Rodgers is in Pittsburgh this weekend, but a meeting with the Steelers is apparently not on his agenda.

Rodgers has already been in Pittsburgh for a few days, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. However, he has not met with the team and has stayed away from team facilities, instead letting his agent hold dialogue with the Steelers.

SOURCES: Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent. Rodgers has stayed away from the team’s South Side facility while the three-day rookie minicamp has been going on. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 9, 2026

There remains no clarity on Rodgers’ future or whether he will return to the Steelers next season. Even the Steelers themselves don’t seem to have a clue, though it is possible they are being publicly coy.

The flipside is that Rodgers is not really under any obligation to meet with the Steelers. If the sticking point is contractual, it makes sense to let his agent handle it. Still, the fact that we do not even know what the holdup is pretty much sums up how Rodgers has approached the last few offseasons.

Rodgers initially arrived in Pittsburgh in 2025, signing a 1-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers. He showed last year that he’s got some gas left in the tank, passing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions on a 65.7% pass completion rate.