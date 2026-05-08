Steelers GM addresses the latest Aaron Rodgers rumor

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed the latest rumor about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday.

Reports Thursday indicated that Rodgers will be in Pittsburgh over the weekend, though there were conflicting claims about whether he and the Steelers had a deal or not. Khan himself was not even willing to go that far on Friday, telling “Kaboly and Mack” that he had no details on where Rodgers might be.

“I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said. “We continue to have conversations, and they’re positive. We had a good experience with him last year. I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue.”

Steelers GM Omar Khan to @THEChrisMack this morning: "I don't know where specifically Aaron is. … We continue to have conversations, and they're positive. We had a good experience with him last year. I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue." https://t.co/KKNMzG5Oh0 — Jeremy Bergman (@JABergman) May 8, 2026

Either Khan is keeping things close to the vest or even he is in the dark on Rodgers’ decision. The latter is certainly plausible, as Rodgers has left them in limbo for months now.

Rodgers initially arrived in Pittsburgh in 2025, signing a 1-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers. He showed last year that he’s got some gas left in the tank, passing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions on a 65.7% pass completion rate.