Abdul Carter has serious trash talk for Jets in social media post

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter got knocked on his backside during one play in the team’s preseason game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but the rookie is the one doing the trash-talking.

Jets tight end Stone Smartt caught Carter by surprise with a chip block during the Giants’ 31-12 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Naturally, the video circulated widely on social media and fans commented on how Carter was bullied.

Rather than letting it go, Carter felt the need to respond. The former Penn State star shared the video on X Sunday and had some serious trash talk for the Jets.

“might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA. weak a– chip ate that mf like bb,” Carter wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Carter has shown plenty of explosiveness through his first two NFL preseason games. The No. 3 overall pick is almost certainly going to make life miserable on opposing quarterbacks this season, but there is really no denying that Smartt got the best of him.

Micah Parsons, another famous Penn State alum, recently made a bold prediction about Carter. Most people view Carter as a can’t-miss prospect, though he may have to work on having thicker skin.