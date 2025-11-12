AJ Brown opens up about his frustration with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown opened up about his ongoing frustrations with the team’s offense.

Brown added some context to recent remarks he made about how things are not going well for him professionally. The wide receiver said his frustration was not at his own lack of production, but was instead the product of the offense as a whole not performing to its capabilities.

“It’s not just totally about my situation. I want to win too,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday. “If we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we can’t just keep slapping a band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble. At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense? It’s not about I don’t care about winning, all I care about is stats. Week after week, sometimes, we’re not doing our job on offense. You can’t keep slapping a band-aid over and expect to win.

“Last year is what it was. Thank you for the ring, but it’s a new season. We have to adapt. We have to continue to be better and find new ways. That’s where the frustration comes through.”

A.J. Brown on the root of his frustration. pic.twitter.com/MyBzN0nlK2 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 12, 2025

Brown has repeatedly signaled his discontent with the state of the Eagles’ offense for much of the season. At one point during a game, he seemingly offered his take on what would help turn things around.

On the other hand, Brown has made some remarks that indicate he feels his own lack of production is also an issue.

Brown only has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season, and the Eagles remain very run-focused on offense. That is not necessarily an issue if they are winning, and they still sit at 7-2 on the season. However, there is a sense that they could be averaging much more than the 24.2 points per game than they have been so far in 2025.