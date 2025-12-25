AJ Brown gets the meme treatment after missing practice for an unusual reason

AJ Brown missed practice on Wednesday for a reason that really bites.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Brown had to sit out the team’s practice session for an unusual reason. Brown was listed as out due to his teeth.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (teeth) did not practice today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2025

In response to the unexpected midweek twist, fans on social media hit Brown with the meme treatment.

Later in the day Wednesday, some further context emerged on the situation. Eagles writer John McMullen of Sports Illustrated reported that Brown had a dental procedure on Wednesday, believed to be a wisdom tooth extraction.

Wisdom tooth removals can have painful recoveries and generally require some kind of sedation. Thus, it makes sense that Brown would have to sit out a practice session in order to recuperate from that.

That said, the three-time All-Pro Brown is in the midst of a frustrating season with the Eagles. While his overall numbers look decent (73 catches for 935 yards and seven touchdowns), Brown has spoken out publicly about his unhappiness with the team’s offense.

In recent days, there have even been rumors that Brown could possibly be a trade candidate for Philadelphia this offseason. But at least for now, Brown will be a tooth or two lighter when he takes the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.