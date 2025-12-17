Eagles could try to trade star player in offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles are still hopeful of winning a second consecutive Super Bowl this year, but changes may be coming either way for 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that executives around the NFL believe the Eagles could look to trade AJ Brown during the offseason. Brown’s public comments are at best a distraction, and there is reason to believe both sides would welcome a fresh start.

Brown is still owed $50 million over the next two seasons and is still just 28. Fowler believes there would be a solid trade market for him if the Eagles did make him available, even if there are concerns about his personality.

It’s not hard to understand why Brown might be on the trade block. He has regularly voiced his frustration with the team’s offense all season. While he does not appear to be the only Eagles player with issues, he has been by far the most vocal, and was making those public comments even when the team was still consistently winning.

Brown has 64 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He has consistently been a 1,000-yard receiver, especially when the Eagles had a more robust passing game than they have shown this season.