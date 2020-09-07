Alvin Kamara addresses the reason for his camp absence

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is battling the narrative that his absence from camp was contract-related.

Kamara was not in camp for four days last week in what was reportedly an unexcused absence. It was believed at the time that the absence was about his contract.

On Monday, Kamara said that wasn’t true.

“I ain’t never held out in my life,” Kamara said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “I came to the building every day. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kamara also sought treatment on his back during the four days he was absent.

Kamara’s brief absence is still something of a mystery. Apparently it will remain that way. He’s cleared the air with his coach and both sides appear motivated to get a long-term contract sorted out. That seems to be all we’re going to hear on the subject right now.