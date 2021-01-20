Andy Reid provides another positive update on Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he left last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but all signs continue to point toward him playing in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs held a light practice on Wednesday, and Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes participated. The coach said Mahomes “feels good” and “took all the snaps,” according to USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Mahomes will still have to pass more tests before he can be officially cleared, but there has been nothing but positive news surrounding him since he left the field last Sunday.

Mahomes was immediately placed in the concussion protocol after he was unsteady on his feet following a hit in the third quarter of Kansas City’s win over the Browns. It initially looked like his head bounced off the turf, but replays showed Browns linebacker Mack Wilson had Mahomes around the neck as he dragged him to the ground. You can see the video of the play here.

It’s unclear if Mahomes has actually been diagnosed with a concussion. Being placed in concussion protocol does not necessarily mean a player has a concussion. Mahomes is not experiencing any symptoms.