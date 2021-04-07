Bears reportedly shopping Anthony Miller in trade talks

The Chicago Bears are keeping Allen Robinson as the leader of their wide receiver corps this offseason, but another could still be on the move.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears have had multiple trade discussions about wide receiver Anthony Miller, and a deal is possible.

A storyline to watch: The #Bears have been discussing a trade involving WR Anthony Miller with a number of teams, sources. The former 2nd round pick could be on the move. Stay tuned… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

Miller was a second-round pick for the Bears in 2018, and the 26-year-old has flashed some intriguing potential. As a rookie, he caught seven touchdown passes, and he set a career high with 656 receiving yards in 2019. His numbers dipped in 2020, however, with rookie Darnell Mooney taking away some of Miller’s targets.

Miller also did little to help himself during the Bears’ playoff loss to New Orleans. Perhaps that is a factor in the Bears’ willingness to potentially move on.