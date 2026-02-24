Texans GM responds to CJ Stroud trade rumors

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio sought to put the lingering CJ Stroud trade rumors to rest on Tuesday.

Caserio responded to some recent speculation that other teams might test the Texans’ interest in trading Stroud. The GM called the notion “moronic,” and affirmed that Stroud “ain’t going anywhere.”

Nick Caserio: “He’s our quarterback, he ain’t going anywhere.” — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 24, 2026

Stroud is not coming off a great season, but the Texans have no incentive to move on from him. He threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season, but his campaign ended on a rough note with an awful playoff performance. That was bad enough for some to question whether Stroud was still the team’s future.

On the other hand, the Texans know Stroud can be a success in the NFL. He threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions as a rookie in 2023, and they aren’t going to give up on that this quickly.

Assuming the Texans pick up Stroud’s fifth-year option, Stroud is contracted to the team through 2027. The organization might slow-walk a long-term extension with him to see how he performs in 2026. Another underwhelming season could raise questions, but they absolutely have not reached that point yet.