Bengals receiver gave his parents the best present during Thanksgiving game

Few can top the Thanksgiving gift Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas gave his parents on Thursday night.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Iosivas for a 29-yard touchdown to close out the third quarter at

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The end zone score gave Cincinnati a 26-14 lead.

Instead of executing an elaborate touchdown celebration, Iosivas went up to one of the NBC cameras and gave his parents a shoutout.

“Happy Thanksgiving, Mom and Dad!” Iosivas said before getting mobbed by his teammates.

Andrei Iosivas scores and wishes his fam a Happy Thanksgiving ❤️



CINvsBAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rs0lGVJxko — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

Watching NFL games during Thanksgiving has become a staple of the holiday for decades. Perhaps the only ones upset about the tradition are the players’ families, who usually have to have Thanksgiving dinner without the athletes who need to take the field.

The Hawaii native made sure to make his presence felt at the Iosivas family gathering, which more than likely had the game on while his folks were fixing up plates of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Iosivas was born in Tokyo, Japan, to a Romanian father and a Filipino mother. His family moved to Hawaii when he was still young, and he became an American citizen at the age of 17.

While Iosivas has had a relatively down third season in the NFL, he and his family had a lot to be thankful for during the Bengals’ Thanksgiving clash against the Ravens. His only catch of the game ended up being for a decisive touchdown that helped secure his team a 32-14 victory.