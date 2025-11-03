Bengals’ Chase Brown was so ticked off with team’s defense

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of the craziest games in NFL history on Sunday, and Chase Brown did not hide how frustrated he was with his teammates over the way it ended.

Joe Flacco led what looked like a game-winning touchdown drive to give the Bengals a 42-41 lead with just 54 seconds left at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati’s defense was not up to the task, however, and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams responded almost immediately with a 58-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

The Bengals scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to battle back from a 41-27 deficit, but it still wasn’t enough. After the 47-42 loss, Brown was asked by a reporter what was going through the running back’s head when the Bears scored just seconds after Cincinnati took the lead. Brown said he was thinking “what the f—?”

Brown then spoke about the importance of finishing a game. He noted that the Bengals’ defense carried the offense early in the year but seemed furious about Sunday’s result.

“Now that we’re stepping up, we’ve just gotta play complimentary football. If we put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f—ing game. Just end it,” Brown said. “That’s it. That’s what we need to do, just end the f—ing game. Get us the ball back, let us go to (victory formation) and just end the f—ing game. That’s how I feel.”

You can listen Brown’s full comments, but be aware that the rant contains a lot of cursing.

The Bengals had a 38-24 lead over the New York Jets last week before collapsing en route to a 39-38 loss. Head coach Zac Taylor was questioned over a decision he made late in that game. That result undoubtedly contributed to Brown’s level of frustration, and his teammates probably feel the same.

Cincinnati is now 3-6 heading into their Week 10 bye. They have a tough road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.