Robert Woods lands coaching job after his retirement

Robert Woods may have retired from the NFL, but he isn’t saying goodbye to the league.

Woods has landed a coaching job with the Los Angeles Rams. The team on Monday announced their new coaching staff for the 2026 season, and Woods was listed as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Announcing our 2026 Coaching Staff! 📋 pic.twitter.com/sIOVqbIsNX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 23, 2026

The announcement about Woods’ new role with the Rams comes a week after he had retired. He had signed a 1-day contract with the Rams for his retirement, and now he has a coaching job with them.

Woods, who played college ball at USC, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2013. He then spent four seasons in Buffalo before playing five seasons with the Rams. Woods had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and 936 yards in 2020. He then spent the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans, and 2023 and 2024 with the Houston Texans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Woods in 2025, but he was released from the team’s practice squad right before the start of the season.