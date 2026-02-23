Chargers starter announces his retirement

The Los Angeles Chargers have another position they need to fill as they head into free agency.

This time, it is finding a new center. On Monday, Bradley Bozeman announced his decision to retire from the NFL after eight seasons.

“After 8 seasons in the NFL, I’m ready for my next chapter,” Bozeman wrote as part of a lengthy retirement message. “This game has given me so much — lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I’ve poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud.”

Bozeman was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Bozeman then spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore before joining the Carolina Panthers.

The Chargers signed Bozeman prior to the 2024 season. He started 33 games in two seasons in LA, but he was a cut candidate due to his underperforming play.

This is another position the Chargers will need to address in either free agency or the NFL Draft. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has some work to do in terms of the offensive line, although both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are back after suffering injuries this past season.

The Chargers have the 22nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so selecting a center makes sense. Some free agent options at the position include Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), Connor McGovern (Cowboys) and Cade Mays (Panthers).