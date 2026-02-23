Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury’s job title with the Rams has been revealed

Kliff Kingsbury looks on
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Kliff Kingsbury’s new job title with the Los Angeles Rams has been revealed.

Kingsbury was hired by the Rams two weeks ago, but his exact role and title were not disclosed. On Monday, the Rams announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season. Kingsbury was not listed as an offensive, defensive or special teams coach. Rather, he is listed under Sean McVay as an assistant head coach for the team.

It seems like Kingsbury may have a role above being a coordinator. It also seems like the Rams wanted to get him on their staff, and having Kingsbury as an assistant head coach was the way to make things work while also being able to promote Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. Scheelhaase had been under consideration as a head coach candidate for multiple teams.

Kingsbury, 46, served as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons. He helped Washington rank 5th in yards and 7th in points in 2024, when the team went 12-5. In 2025, Washington’s offense was 22nd in both yards and points, and the team decided to move on from Kingsbury.

Kingsbury previously served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, so he has familiarity with the NFC West.

