Bengals Twitter account trolls ESPN experts after win over Titans

November 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off one of the bigger surprises of Week 8 with their win over the Tennessee Titans. Naturally, the team’s Twitter account used the opportunity to troll the experts.

The Bengals posted an image of ESPN’s entire panel of experts picking the Titans, only for the Bengals to go out 31-20 winners.

You can’t really fault anybody for picking the Titans in this one. They came in 5-1, while the Bengals had only one win on the year. That said, you can’t blame the Bengals either. Rubbing it in and taunting the experts is one of the big perks of an upset victory.

Sometimes players notice this stuff too. If it successfully functions as motivation, why not?

