Bills backup RB converts extra point as an emergency kicker

With regular kicker Tyler Bass out on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills decided to give an emergency option a shot during their preseason game against the New York Giants. The emergency kicker, however, was not who many likely expected it would be.

The Bills sent in backup running back Ray Davis to kick an extra point during the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Davis’ effort was a little bit low and wobbly, but otherwise perfectly on target.

The Bills did have a method to their madness for this play. Davis was listed as their emergency kicker on the first depth chart of training camp. He has experience in the role, having kicked in high school, and he said in a recent interview that he once made a 57-yarder during his high school career.

Buffalo did sign kicker Caden Davis, an undrafted rookie, to fill in for Bass on Friday, but did not use him until the second half. Bass is dealing with a pelvic injury, and while it is not thought to be serious, the team wants to play it safe with him during preseason.

Davis was a fourth-round pick for the Bills last season, and ran for 442 yards and three touchdowns on 113 carries as a rookie. He joins an esteemed group of non-kickers who have served as an emergency kicker during an NFL game, even if it was only a preseason one.