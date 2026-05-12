Bills rookie credits a different sport for success

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell apparently can get things done both on the ice and on the gridiron.

Bell, who was a fourth-round pick by the Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft, said that hockey was the sport he first gravitated to, an unusual path considering that he’s from the Bronx.

A fan of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, Bell said that playing hockey helped him develop the skills he’s used to excel in football.

“A lot of things: balance, strength, stability, just being able to move your body in certain ways because when you’re on the ice, you’re not grounded and moving weight faster,” Bell explained, via Tim Graham of The Athletic.

“Just being able to move your body and lean and do certain things helps me when I’m running routes or have the ball in my hands. Being able to bounce off hits, contact balance and being able to stay up, I think all of that comes into play.”

Bell also has a timely arrival in Buffalo for his hockey fandom, as the Buffalo Sabres are appearing in their first Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011. The Sabres are currently playing the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the NHL playoffs, and while he’s originally a Caps fan, Bell is learning to love the Sabres.

“NHL playoffs is exciting, man. Go Sabres!” Bell shared. “I’m up here now, you know? I might as well join the culture a little bit. They rolling, too, so I’m excited.”