Brock Purdy topped himself with amazing Christmas gifts for 49ers fans

Brock Purdy may be angling to become Santa’s backup during the holiday season.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback once again helped organize a Christmas giveaway this month after turning heads with his gift for the 49ers’ offensive line last December. Purdy hooked up his O-line with a fresh set of wheels courtesy of Toyota.

With his O-line already taken care of, Purdy wanted to spread some of that love with some deserving 49ers fans. The fourth-year QB partnered with Toyota for the second year in a row, but this time the new vehicles were for military veterans and families with children battling pediatric illnesses.

One year after giving trucks to his offensive line, Brock Purdy gave nine vehicles to 49ers’ fans in need — military veterans and families with children battling pediatric illness. pic.twitter.com/64xul9jgBx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2025

Aside from the new trucks, fans also received a goodie bag that included an unreleased 49ers jersey, a new football, and tickets to San Francisco’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The squeals of excitement from the families throughout the giveaway event spoke volumes.

Purdy also had a gift for every other 49ers fan who watched Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers QB went off for 295 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in the contest, the most in a regular season game since Joe Montana was still slinging passes for the Red and Gold.