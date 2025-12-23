Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Brock Purdy topped himself with amazing Christmas gifts for 49ers fans

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Brock Purdy in a 49ers T-shirt
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy may be angling to become Santa’s backup during the holiday season.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback once again helped organize a Christmas giveaway this month after turning heads with his gift for the 49ers’ offensive line last December. Purdy hooked up his O-line with a fresh set of wheels courtesy of Toyota.

With his O-line already taken care of, Purdy wanted to spread some of that love with some deserving 49ers fans. The fourth-year QB partnered with Toyota for the second year in a row, but this time the new vehicles were for military veterans and families with children battling pediatric illnesses.

Aside from the new trucks, fans also received a goodie bag that included an unreleased 49ers jersey, a new football, and tickets to San Francisco’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The squeals of excitement from the families throughout the giveaway event spoke volumes.

Purdy also had a gift for every other 49ers fan who watched Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers QB went off for 295 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in the contest, the most in a regular season game since Joe Montana was still slinging passes for the Red and Gold.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App