Browns fans were livid over Dillon Gabriel replacing Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns fans continue to be very open about their feelings toward rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel had to step in at quarterback when Shedeur Sanders suffered a thumb injury during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh. Gabriel was forced to come in while Cleveland had a 3rd and goal situation from the Bills’ 5-yard line.

Gabriel promptly took a sack, and the Browns had to settle for a field goal. Fans were booing Gabriel before he even took the snap, and it got worse after the play went nowhere.

Dillon Gabriel came in for 1 play, it was a disaster.



Dillon Gabriel came in for 1 play, it was a disaster.

He came out and was immediately boo'ed, he got sacked right away, get this guy outta here please 🙏

Sanders’ injury was not very noticeable, as it seemed to be a cut on his finger. It is likely that many Browns fans thought the choice to insert Gabriel was a coaching decision, and they reacted accordingly.

Sanders was back in the game on the Browns’ next drive after getting the finger wrapped up.

Even if Sanders’ is not the Browns’ quarterback of the future, it’s hard to see how Gabriel is any better. He has looked poor when playing this year, and Cleveland fans already seem to have made up their minds about him.