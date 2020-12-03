 Skip to main content
Bud Dupree feared to have torn ACL

December 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers fear that linebacker Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL late in the team’s 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Dupree got hurt late in the game after stepping funny following a block while he was rushing the passer. He went down after injuring his knee and pounded the turf.

The way Dupree pounded the turf was an ominous sign about his health.

It’s no surprise that after the game ended, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Dupree appears to have a torn ACL.

The 27-year-old is playing this season under the franchise tag and was scheduled to become a free agent after the season. The injury will hurt his value, unfortunately.

Dupree has eight sacks this season and had 11.5 sacks last season.

