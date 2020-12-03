Bud Dupree feared to have torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers fear that linebacker Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL late in the team’s 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Dupree got hurt late in the game after stepping funny following a block while he was rushing the passer. He went down after injuring his knee and pounded the turf.

The way Dupree pounded the turf was an ominous sign about his health.

It’s no surprise that after the game ended, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Dupree appears to have a torn ACL.

Initial tests on #Steelers LB Bud Dupree indicate a torn ACL, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason. Crushing for the team and Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag and is slated to be a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 3, 2020

The 27-year-old is playing this season under the franchise tag and was scheduled to become a free agent after the season. The injury will hurt his value, unfortunately.

Dupree has eight sacks this season and had 11.5 sacks last season.