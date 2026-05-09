Cade Klubnik explains why he fell in NFL Draft

Cade Klubnik went from one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft to a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to a poor senior season at Clemson. On Saturday, he explained the circumstances that led to those struggles.

Klubnik said he battled through ankle and wrist injuries at Clemson last season, and the ankle was bad enough that he had to take the elevator to team meetings because he could not use stairs. However, he added that the experience helped prepare him for the NFL, and that he feels stronger for it.

Cade Klubnik said he was battling two injuries last year — ankle and wrist.



Said the ankle was bad enough that he was limping around the facility by the end of the season and that he had to take the elevator to meetings because he couldn’t walk up the stairs.



He said through… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 9, 2026

Klubnik was not on anyone’s radar by the end of the season as a first-round pick. He wound up going to the New York Jets 110th overall.

As a junior, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, but saw his numbers fall significantly as a senior. He threw for 2,943 yards and 16 scores, with his numbers down across the board.

Around this time last year, Klubnik was thought of as one of the best prospects in the 2026 class. Injuries would certainly explain some of his struggles. The Jets actually traded up to draft him, and will be hoping that they got a steal now that he is fully healthy.