Caleb Williams was furious after botching training camp drill

Caleb Williams was not a happy camper after underperforming during one segment of the Chicago Bears’ latest training camp session.

The Bears tested their quarterback room’s accuracy on Saturday with a simple drill. Each passer was made to throw multiple footballs in quick succession into a small net about 15 yards away.

One video showed the 23-year-old completely miss the mark on four consecutive throws. His last attempt was not even close, causing Williams to yell in anger as he walked to the back of the line.

Caleb Williams was very animated after not getting his throw in the basket on this rep.

According to Bears reporter Josh Buckhalter, the video seen above was Williams’ first crack at the drill. The second-year QB crushed it the next chance he got. Once Caleb got in rhythm, he was getting footballs in the net so fast that the Bears staffer handling the drill could barely keep up.

Caleb Williams locked in.



Guy behind the net was fighting for his life though 😂

Williams was a pinpoint passer during his time at USC. But his accuracy — or lack thereof — became a glaring issue in his first NFL season.

The Bears QB’s 62.5% completion rate through his first 17 games did not tell the full story. His passes were considered on-target only at a 72.4% clip, which ranked him 30th out of 36 qualified passers last season. He also led the league with 110 passes considered to be “poor throws.”

Many compared Williams to Patrick Mahomes heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

While his draft classmate Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a dream season, Williams’ rookie campaign was filled with bloopers as the Bears stumbled to a 5-12 record.