Cam Jordan could make surprise return to Saints

After an offseason of question marks, Cam Jordan may be set to return to the New Orleans Saints after all.

Former NFL offensive lineman Terron Armstead , who played with Jordan on the Saints, revealed on his podcast that Jordan is visiting the Saints on Tuesday with the intent of negotiating a new contract. Jordan has been a free agent since the end of the season.

Is Cam Jordan making his return to the Saints? 👀



Cam Jordan is visiting the #Saints tomorrow to negotiate a contract, per @t_armstead72 and @nick_underhill on tonight’s livestream.



We may not have seen the last of him in the black & gold ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RZPYilht7C — The Set with Terron Armstead (@thesetshow_) June 16, 2026

There had been serious doubts that Jordan, the Saints’ all-time sack leader, would be back with the team this season. He has proven he can still be productive, having collected 10.5 sacks for the team last season. Even though he turned 36 in July, he remains very durable as well, and has never played fewer than 16 games in a season throughout his entire career.

There were some real doubts that Jordan would play for the Saints again when the two sides failed to agree on a contract last March. However, no market for him ever really emerged, and the two sides appear to be circling back to each other with Jordan still unsigned in June.

Even if Jordan returns, there are still questions about the future of another longtime Saints star that are lingering into offseason camps.