Notable update surfaces about Alvin Kamara’s future

Alvin Kamara may be on his last legs in New Orleans in light of recent developments.

There are now questions around the league about whether the New Orleans Saints running back Kamara will be moving on from New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday. Schefter notes that teams are now wondering if the Saints will be willing to trade Kamara.

This news comes in the wake of a major development in the New Orleans backfield. Earlier in the day on Monday, the Saints agreed to sign former first-round pick Travis Etienne to a sizable multi-year deal in free agency.

The five-time Pro Bowler Kamara, 30, has been with the Saints ever since they selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 67 overall). But Kamara’s production has really tailed off in recent seasons, and he only managed a meager 471 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown over 11 total appearances last season.

Meanwhile, Etienne’s value is trending in the opposite direction. For the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 17 games. He is also several years younger than Kamara at 27 and may be in line for a starting role with the Saints given the big money that he is getting from them.

Kamara is entering the final season of his contract with New Orleans at a total cap hit of $10.5 million (after the two sides agreed on a restructured deal earlier this month). But trade rumors have dogged Kamara for years now (including last season), and he could be inching closer to a departure from the Saints after the arrival of Etienne in free agency.