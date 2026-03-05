Saints franchise leader is set to enter NFL free agency

Star defensive end Cameron Jordan has spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

However, for the first time since coming to the NFL, Jordan is set to enter free agency, and he is open to leaving New Orleans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The two sides were not able to come to a new deal, meaning Jordan will test the open market when the new league year begins.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources. Jordan will play… pic.twitter.com/r5Q9sfk3am — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

The Saints selected Jordan at No. 24 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played a total of 243 regular-season games, registered 132 sacks with 12 forced fumbles, and has made the Pro Bowl team eight times.

In 2025, he recorded 10.5 sacks, the most since 2021, so the 36-year-old can still produce at a high level.

Jordan is also the Saints’ franchise leader in sacks, and Rickey Jackson is second with 123.

Jordan said in 2023 that he wanted to finish his career in New Orleans, but there is a very realistic chance that he plays elsewhere in 2026.